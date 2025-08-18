One Cubic Foot
1 of 6 — (foreground) David Liittschwager and Pamela Reed Sanchez, (background) Tom Snyder and Chris Meyer with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
(foreground) David Liittschwager and Pamela Reed Sanchez, (background) Tom Snyder and Chris Meyer with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Monday, August 18, 2025
Mari Tuschiya / WXXI News
2 of 6 — IMG_8429_20250811_140605 (1).jpg
The 2015 One Cubic Foot spot as it looked then.
Provided
3 of 6 — IMG_2563_20250811_141220.jpg
The 2015 One Cubic Foot spot as seen in 2025
Provided
4 of 6 — 20250814_165311 (1).jpg
The chosen spot for the 2025 One Cubic Foot project
Provided
5 of 6 — 20250815_170357 (1).jpg
Documentation of species from the project
Provided
6 of 6 — 20250815_170315 (1).jpg
Documentation of species at the zoo
Provided
Photographer David Liittschwager and a team from the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History are back in the Genesee documenting one cubic foot of the river’s environment in partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo.
In studio:
- David Liittschwager, freelance photographer and contributor to National Geographic and other publications
- Chris Meyer, curator and chair of Invertebrate Zoology at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History
- Pamela Reed Sanchez, president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society
- Tom Snyder, director of programming and conservation action for the Seneca Park Zoo Society