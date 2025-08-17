Outlook for former Li-Cycle facility brightens under new owners

There is renewed optimism among local officials that construction could resume on an unfinished battery recycling hub in Greece.

The hub was part of a major expansion by lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle, and was once a jewel of regional economic development efforts.

But it’s been almost two years since Li-Cycle abruptly halted construction as project costs spiked. The Toronto-based firm filed for bankruptcy this year, and there was talk of excluding the Eastman Business Park property from the sale of Li-Cycle and its assets.

Instead, new owners Glencore Canada Corp. bought everything in a deal that closed Aug. 8.

“We do anticipate them to make more investments,” said Ana Liss, executive director for the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency.

She has reason to be optimistic.

Glencore is looking to assume all agreements that Li-Cycle had with Monroe County — including property tax breaks that require them to create 100 full-time equivalent jobs at the site. The COMIDA board could approve that request on Tuesday.

“We expect to have a conversation with them in the near future about all their plans,” Liss said, calling Glencore’s ownership “a very positive outcome.”

Company officials also are seeking a meeting with County Executive Adam Bello and wrote to local officials earlier this month: “We foresee a strong and fruitful partnership with the County of Monroe.”

But they have, as recently as Friday, declined to comment on the future of the property.

A major hurdle to restarting construction would be release of a $475 million Department of Energy loan.

Li-Cycle co-founder Ajay Kochhar is now head of battery recycling for Glencore.