Local leaders respond to hostage release in Gaza

All of the 20 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been released as part of a ceasefire deal. Negotiations are still underway for the return of remains of those who died or were killed.

Their return marks and end to over two years of captivity for the hostages, as well as a breakthrough in a conflict that has left thousands dead and displaced.

State leaders have weighed in Monday morning.

On X, Rep. Joe Morelle wrote:

“I'm relieved to see hostages finally free after such unimaginable suffering.

Today I am thinking of them and their families as they begin to heal.

I hope this progress brings continued stability in the region and puts us on a path toward lasting peace.”

In a statement, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said:

“I am filled with relief and joy seeing 20 hostages rejoin their families after two long years of anguish and I pray for their healing. While we celebrate their freedom, I hold in my heart the 28 families who still await the return of the remains of their loved ones.”

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said:

“After two years of immense suffering and loss, the Israeli hostages have finally returned home. I join their families in celebrating this long-awaited homecoming and pray they find peace and comfort in the days ahead.

“Since October 7, I’ve come to know several of the hostages' families, including New Yorkers whose children were brutally murdered by Hamas. When I visited Israel in the immediate aftermath of the attack, I grieved alongside the families of Omer Neutra and Itay Chen. My heart is with them today, and with the many others who are still awaiting the closure they deserve. May the victims’ memories be a blessing, and may we never forget their loved ones’ pain.

“I’m grateful to the administration for its role in securing the hostages’ release. With their return and a permanent ceasefire, I’m hopeful that vital aid will soon reach families suffering in Gaza and that today marks the beginning of a new chapter of lasting peace and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”