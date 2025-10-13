'Community University' to offer financial training to city residents

City residents can learn this fall how to take control of their finances.

Rochester Community University is offering three sessions of classes. The first will focus on financial counseling, safe banking, and financial stability. The second will be centered on family financial planning and building generational wealth. The third will be focused on entrepreneurs and explore the city’s Kiva crowdsourcing loan program and how to access 0% interest business loans.

All the programs will be led by the city’s Office of Financial Empowerment.

“Particularly as we start talking about saving for your child's future, there's a lack of knowledge,” said Angela Rollins, director of the office. “There's not a lack of will or a lack of desire to do these things. It's just not knowing what resources exist and how you can stack the different resources to really benefit yourself and your family.”

Launched in 2022 and run through the city’s Neighborhood Service Centers, the university is a free program meant to help people get more engaged in both their community and their own well-being. Last year’s program focused on civil engagement, including how to prepare for City Council meetings, use libraries and the Rochester Public Market, and navigate services offered through the service centers.

The program is part of the Rochester 2034 plan, a guidebook on community initiatives and goals meant to be reached by the city’s 200th anniversary.

Rollins said the overall goal of this year’s sessions isto help people get in charge of their finances and build sustainable practices. That can be challenging when trying to navigate an often-labyrinthian financial system, she said.

“I often say, if I can’t figure out how to navigate this, then how do we expect a resident whose job isn’t this to know how to do it?” Rollins said.

The three sessions will take place on Oct. 21, Oct. 28, and Nov. 4. Each cohort will include up to 25. Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 17.

