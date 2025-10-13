© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Rochesterian talks space travel, a future beyond Earth, and weightlessness

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
The earth, as seen from space

12:00: Rochesterian talks space travel, a future beyond Earth, and weightlessness

1:00: Understanding breast cancer: risk, screening, and proposed legislation

“We all know we need to take care of this earth, but we also need to be prepared to reach beyond it.” That’s what Rochester-based entrepreneur Aaron Newman said to reporters after returning to solid ground, following his Blue Origin flight last week. Newman became the 717th human to pass the Karman Line. He says his trip was about more than exclusive space tourism, and he wants this experience open to everyone. We discuss how to do it with our guest:

  • Aaron Newman, Blue Origin astronaut and founder of Exploring Our Deep World

Then in our second hour, every October, the color pink can be seen on products and websites with the stated goal of raising awareness for breast cancer. Some advocates argue that this "pinkwashing," as it's called, has commercialized the disease and put screening on the backburner. This hour, a local radiologist shares everything you need to know about screening guidelines: who should get mammograms, when, and what insurance will cover. We also explore two different pieces of proposed legislation — one that could reduce barriers to screening, and second that could help people with metastatic breast cancer access benefits. Our guests:

  • Avice O'Connell, M.D., FACR, FSBI, radiologist with Rochester Regional Health
  • Christina Thompson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester 
  • Erin Bowman Park, survivor advocate

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.