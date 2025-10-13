Understanding breast cancer: risk, screening, and proposed legislation

WXXI News

Every October, the color pink can be seen on products and websites with the stated goal of raising awareness for breast cancer.

Some advocates argue that this "pinkwashing," as it's called, has commercialized the disease and put screening on the backburner.

This hour, a local radiologist shares everything you need to know about screening guidelines: who should get mammograms, when, and what insurance will cover.

We also explore two different pieces of proposed legislation — one that could reduce barriers to screening, and second that could help people with metastatic breast cancer access benefits.

Our guests:

