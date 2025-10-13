© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Rochesterian talks space travel, a future beyond Earth, and weightlessness

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 13, 2025
WXXI News

“We all know we need to take care of this earth, but we also need to be prepared to reach beyond it.”

That’s what Rochester-based entrepreneur Aaron Newman said to reporters after returning to solid ground, following his Blue Origin flight last week.

Newman became the 717th human to pass the Karman Line.

He says his trip was about more than exclusive space tourism, and he wants this experience open to everyone.

We discuss how to do it with our guest:

