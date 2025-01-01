Jeanne Fisher

Congress has eliminated all public media funding — including the $1.9 million WXXI was scheduled to receive this October.
Thanks to incredible community support, that shortfall is nearly closed — but a $23,000 gap remains that must be filled by October 1.Your donation today helps Close the Gap and keeps WXXI strong, independent, and free for all.
WXXI News journalists work every day to meet the challenges of our times with trustworthy reporting and programming. But we don't do it alone - this community has always been our backbone, standing strong with us.
Your financial support today determines what's possible in the year ahead. Can you please make a donation?