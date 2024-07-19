Here's how, and why, people bike with their kids
We talk about biking with your kids. Our guests get around by bike to schools, grocery stores, and every other type of place you can imagine.
They'll talk with guest host David Streever about organizing bike buses to get to school in a group, electric assist cargo biking, and what their kids - and grandkids - love about biking.
Our guests:
- Meg Hamlin-Black, who rides a cargo bike with her two children
- Adrian Martin, organizer of a Rochester bike bus
- Marjorie Rolleston, she switched to an e-bike four years ago after years of bike commuting and recreational riding. She bikes with her grandchildren in an orange and blue cargo bike they call 'the Blippi bike'
- Keith Walt, co-organizer of the Geneseo bike bus