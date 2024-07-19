© 2024 WXXI News
Here's how, and why, people bike with their kids

By David Streever
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT
Adrian Martin, Marjorie Rolleston and guest host David Streever on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 19, 2024
David Streever and daughter, Helen

We talk about biking with your kids. Our guests get around by bike to schools, grocery stores, and every other type of place you can imagine.

They'll talk with guest host David Streever about organizing bike buses to get to school in a group, electric assist cargo biking, and what their kids - and grandkids - love about biking.

Our guests:

  • Meg Hamlin-Black, who rides a cargo bike with her two children
  • Adrian Martin, organizer of a Rochester bike bus
  • Marjorie Rolleston, she switched to an e-bike four years ago after years of bike commuting and recreational riding. She bikes with her grandchildren in an orange and blue cargo bike they call 'the Blippi bike'
  • Keith Walt, co-organizer of the Geneseo bike bus
Connections
David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who authored books and reported for magazines before joining public media in 2019. He was editor-in-chief of an arts and culture magazine and has covered everything from bike racing to housing and poverty. Outside of work, he's a proud dad who bikes and cooks with his family.
