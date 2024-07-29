How Pittsford cyclist Magnus Sheffield raced in the 2024 Paris Olympics Time Trial

Pittsford’s Magnus Sheffield was hoping to win a medal during the men's Olympic Time Trial on Saturday.

Rain poured during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics. And it didn’t let up the next day, when 34 men lined up to race a Time Trial starting on the Quai D'Orsay.

One of those men was Sheffield, a professional racer with British team Ineos Grenadiers. The 22-year-old Time Trial specialist was one of two men representing the USA, along with Brandon McNulty.

The Pittsford native started out strong, with the best time of the morning after 13.1 kilometers of racing. But just a few minutes later, his wheel slipped out from under him on the wet roads, and he crashed like many others had already done.

Sheffield would race on with torn bike shorts, completing the course in 16th place, nearly two minutes behind gold medal winner Remco Evenepoel of Belgium.

Earlier that day, another American did place. Chloe Dygery took bronze in the women's time trial after her own crash.

In May, Sheffield told WXXI News he was targeting the time trial. But he has one more chance to perform during the road race on August 3rd.