Organizers hope to raise awareness and funds with the inaugural Greenway Cycle Challenge

Supporters of the Genesee Valley Greenway trail are hoping to raise awareness and funds with a family-friendly, 10-mile biking event on Sept. 14.

The Genesee Valley Greenway State Park contains a 90-mile multi-use trail, running from Rochester to the village of Cuba in Allegany County.

But it’s not currently complete. Started in 1991, the trail has seen recent updates. It’s been supported by a local nonprofit, the Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway, since 1993.

The Friends hope to raise awareness of the Greenway and build support to connect every stretch of the 90-mile route. And they want to showcase the natural beauty of the region with their inaugural event.

“It’s an opportunity for those in the Greater Rochester, western New York area to come out and experience the Genesee Valley Greenyway,” said Carl Schoenthal, the association’s president. “It’s a highlight of our region.”

Schoenthal hopes to attract some 300 riders for the inaugural event. They chose a 10-mile section of trail starting in Scottsville’s Canawaugus Park, and ending at Avon Driving Park, to make it accessible to Rochester and prioritize safety and comfort.

“There’s only one road crossing for an entire 10-mile stretch, so it’s a very safe and very scenic and very quiet route that provides opportunities to experience the countryside that’s very close to Rochester,” Schoenthal said.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start. There will be snack stops along the trail, and a party with food trucks, family activities and a closing ceremony at the end of the ride. Organizers said the event will end by 2 p.m.

The ride is one-way, so attendees are responsible for riding back on their own or arranging other transportation. Parking is available at both ends of the ride.