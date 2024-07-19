What's the Tour de France all about? Here's how to get into the sport
The Tour de France is one of the top watched sports in the world, and Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained has brought the sport to an even bigger audience.
It's never been more popular on Instagram, where the official organization and media savvy young champions like Tadej Pogačar are engaging fans with fun behind-the-scenes videos, and there are even some local connections to the sport.
If you haven't gotten the bug yet, guest host David Streever and his guests show you how to become a fan.
Our guests:
- Cosmo Catalano, a racing commentator known for his long-running How The Race Was Won series, who now podcasts for The Escape Collective
- Andy August, a bike racer, mentor to professional cyclists AJ August and Magnus Sheffield, former owner of Park Ave Bikes
- Scott Page, owner of Full Moon Vista bike shop and Rochester Cyclocross race organizer