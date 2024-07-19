© 2024 WXXI News
What's the Tour de France all about? Here's how to get into the sport

By David Streever
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
Three smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has a grey beard and glasses and is wearing a black baseball cap with white writing and an army green t-shirt with black lettering; the man in the center has short grey hair and glasses and is wearing a green, grey and white plaid short sleeve button down shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a white, red and black plaid long sleeve button down shirt with the sleeves rolled up.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Andy August, Scott Page and guest host David Streever on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 19. 2024
A man with short dark hair and a stubbly mustache and beard smiles. A little girl with light brown hair in a ponytail wearing a green long-sleeved shirt holds onto his neck
Provided
David Streever and daughter, Helen

The Tour de France is one of the top watched sports in the world, and Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained has brought the sport to an even bigger audience.

It's never been more popular on Instagram, where the official organization and media savvy young champions like Tadej Pogačar are engaging fans with fun behind-the-scenes videos, and there are even some local connections to the sport.

If you haven't gotten the bug yet, guest host David Streever and his guests show you how to become a fan.

Our guests:

David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who authored books and reported for magazines before joining public media in 2019. He was editor-in-chief of an arts and culture magazine and has covered everything from bike racing to housing and poverty. Outside of work, he's a proud dad who bikes and cooks with his family.
