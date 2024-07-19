What's the Tour de France all about? Here's how to get into the sport

Provided David Streever and daughter, Helen

The Tour de France is one of the top watched sports in the world, and Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained has brought the sport to an even bigger audience.

It's never been more popular on Instagram, where the official organization and media savvy young champions like Tadej Pogačar are engaging fans with fun behind-the-scenes videos, and there are even some local connections to the sport.

If you haven't gotten the bug yet, guest host David Streever and his guests show you how to become a fan.

Our guests:

