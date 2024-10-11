© 2024 WXXI News
Artificial intelligence in journalism: How is it being used now? What's coming next?

By David Streever
Published October 11, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT
Felix M. Simon and Jason Lucas

WXXI's David Streever guest hosts this hour.

Tow fellow Felix Simon published Artificial Intelligence in the News, a report on four years of research into the current and potential uses of AI in journalism. Our other guest, Lucas Samuel, has recently published a paper exploring the dangers of AI-driven disinformation campaigns during crises.

We talk about their views and listen to a sample of an AI-generated podcast version of Simon's paper.

Our guests:

  • Felix M. Simon, research fellow in AI and news at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford
  • Jason Lucas, Ph.D. student in informatics at Penn State University
Listen to an AI-generated podcast discussing Simon's report

David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who authored books and reported for magazines before joining public media in 2019. He was editor-in-chief of an arts and culture magazine and has covered everything from bike racing to housing and poverty. Outside of work, he's a proud dad who bikes and cooks with his family.
