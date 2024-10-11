Artificial intelligence in journalism: How is it being used now? What's coming next?
WXXI's David Streever guest hosts this hour.
Tow fellow Felix Simon published Artificial Intelligence in the News, a report on four years of research into the current and potential uses of AI in journalism. Our other guest, Lucas Samuel, has recently published a paper exploring the dangers of AI-driven disinformation campaigns during crises.
We talk about their views and listen to a sample of an AI-generated podcast version of Simon's paper.
Our guests:
- Felix M. Simon, research fellow in AI and news at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford
- Jason Lucas, Ph.D. student in informatics at Penn State University
Listen to an AI-generated podcast discussing Simon's report