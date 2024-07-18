Watching the Tour de France and biking with kids, coming up on "Connections," Friday, July 19, 2024

12:00 What's the Tour de France all about? Here's how to get into the sport

Here's how, and why, people bike with their kids

The Tour de France is one of the top watched sports in the world, and Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained has brought the sport to an even bigger audience. It's never been more popular on Instagram, where the official organization and media savvy young champions like Tadej Pogačar are engaging fans with fun behind-the-scenes videos, and there are even some local connections to the sport.

If you haven't gotten the bug yet, we'll show you how to become a fan in the first hour. Our guests:



In our second hour, we talk about biking with your kids. Our guests get around by bike to schools, grocery stores, and every other type of place you can imagine. They'll talk about organizing bike buses to get to school in a group, electric assist cargo biking, and what their kids - and grandkids - love about biking. Our guests:

Meg Hamlin-Black, who rides a cargo bike with her two children

Adrian Martin, organizer of a Rochester bike bus

Marjorie Rolleston, she switched to an e-bike four years ago after years of bike commuting and recreational riding. She bikes with her grandchildren in an orange and blue cargo bike they call 'the Blippi bike'

Keith Walt, co-organizer of the Geneseo bike bus

