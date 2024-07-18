© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Watching the Tour de France and biking with kids, coming up on "Connections," Friday, July 19, 2024

WXXI News | By David Streever
Published July 18, 2024 at 2:59 PM EDT
A man in a yellow bike racing kit rides past a large crowd of spectators
Kristen Pearlman
Tadej Pogačar riding at the lead of the Tour de France on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

12:00 What's the Tour de France all about? Here's how to get into the sport
1:00 Here's how, and why, people bike with their kids

The Tour de France is one of the top watched sports in the world, and Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained has brought the sport to an even bigger audience. It's never been more popular on Instagram, where the official organization and media savvy young champions like Tadej Pogačar are engaging fans with fun behind-the-scenes videos, and there are even some local connections to the sport.

If you haven't gotten the bug yet, we'll show you how to become a fan in the first hour. Our guests:

In our second hour, we talk about biking with your kids. Our guests get around by bike to schools, grocery stores, and every other type of place you can imagine. They'll talk about organizing bike buses to get to school in a group, electric assist cargo biking, and what their kids - and grandkids - love about biking. Our guests:

  • Meg Hamlin-Black, who rides a cargo bike with her two children
  • Adrian Martin, organizer of a Rochester bike bus
  • Marjorie Rolleston, she switched to an e-bike four years ago after years of bike commuting and recreational riding. She bikes with her grandchildren in an orange and blue cargo bike they call 'the Blippi bike'
  • Keith Walt, co-organizer of the Geneseo bike bus

Please call in to join our conversation at 1-844-295-TALK (8255). If you miss the live stream, come back for the podcast version.
David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who authored books and reported for magazines before joining public media in 2019. He was editor-in-chief of an arts and culture magazine and has covered everything from bike racing to housing and poverty. Outside of work, he's a proud dad who bikes and cooks with his family.
See stories by David Streever

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.

