Connections: The story of R Community Bikes and the WNY Bike Fest

Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 25, 2017 at 3:00 PM EDT
One of the great Rochester success stories is R Community Bikes, which began in a garage and grew to provide 50,000 bikes to city residents in the past decade. The man behind it is a force of nature: Dan Lill is retired, makes no money from R Community Bikes, and doesn't even ride a bicycle himself. But he's dedicated to rounding up used and damaged bikes, repairing them, and making sure his team of volunteers is ready to provide bikes on the two days per week that the facility is open. The upcoming WNY Bike Fest is raising money for R Community Bikes, and they're also focused on expanding the number of people who regularly ride in the Rochester area. Our guests:

