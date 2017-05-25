Connections: The story of R Community Bikes and the WNY Bike Fest

One of the great Rochester success stories is R Community Bikes, which began in a garage and grew to provide 50,000 bikes to city residents in the past decade. The man behind it is a force of nature: Dan Lill is retired, makes no money from R Community Bikes, and doesn't even ride a bicycle himself. But he's dedicated to rounding up used and damaged bikes, repairing them, and making sure his team of volunteers is ready to provide bikes on the two days per week that the facility is open. The upcoming WNY Bike Fest is raising money for R Community Bikes, and they're also focused on expanding the number of people who regularly ride in the Rochester area. Our guests: