© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Exploring the state of bike infrastructure in Rochester

Published May 12, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Susan Levin and Jesse Peers on "Connections" on May 12, 2022
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Susan Levin and Jesse Peers on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 12, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What's the state of bike infrastructure in the city? We ask the question in advance for Rochester Bike Week, which kicks off Friday. 

Our team took a ride with Reconnect Rochester to explore miles of bike boulevards in the city. We talk about the progress being made and the goals for this year's Bike Week. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack