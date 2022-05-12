Exploring the state of bike infrastructure in Rochester
What's the state of bike infrastructure in the city? We ask the question in advance for Rochester Bike Week, which kicks off Friday.
Our team took a ride with Reconnect Rochester to explore miles of bike boulevards in the city. We talk about the progress being made and the goals for this year's Bike Week. Our guests:
- Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester
- Susan Levin, board member of Reconnect Rochester, founding organizer of the Rochester Women's Bike Festival, and a year-round car-free bike commuter