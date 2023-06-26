Make your voting plan: Rochester and Monroe County primary election guide

Voters in Monroe County and Rochester have major decisions at the polls Tuesday.

Four of the seats on the Rochester City School Board are up for election, with seven candidates vying for the spots. Three of the candidates are seeking reelection, while four would be new to the post.

On city council, a progressive bloc is seeking to transform the body and focus on tenants rights, reimagining public safety and anti-poverty efforts. The People's Slate is fielding two new candidates, who hope to defeat the incumbents and join Mary Lupien, who faces challenger Paul Conrow in her reelection bid, Stanley Martin, and Kim Smith.

In the Monroe County Legislature, the direction of the Democratic caucus is at stake. Democrats have six seats up for election, while Republicans only have one. The Democratic seats are particularly significant, posing a threat to Sabrina LaMar's leadership.

There are also consequential judicial elections on the ballot. Three of the four candidates running for Monroe Family Court Judge spoke on Connections together, as did the fourth candidate later.

Restorative justice and victims rights are the focus of all three candidates for Rochester City Court. They joined Evan Dawson on Connections to talk about their candidacies.

For even more election coverage before you head to the polls, make sure to check out our round-up page, Rochester City Council, school board and Monroe County races 2023, for in-depth interviews and conversations.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. You can find your polling place on the New York state website. According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, 3534 people cast their ballots early this year.