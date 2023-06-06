Rochester City Council, school board and Monroe County races 2023

-
There are Democratic primaries for six Legislature seats, while Republicans have one.
The run of two candidates on the leftist People's Slate line could spell a shift of power on the Rochester City Council.
ConnectionsIn the second part of the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 9, 2023, we talk with Dandrea Ruhlmann, primary candidate for Monroe County Family Court Judge.
ConnectionsIn the first half of the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 9, 2023, we talk with Bridget Monroe, candidate in the 2023 primary for Rochester City Council's Northwest District.
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, we talk with primary candidates for Rochester City Court Judge.
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, we talk to candidates running in the primary election for Monroe County Family Court.
Mary Lupien, the avowed progressive City Council vice president, is facing a challenge from Paul Conrow, an East High teacher and self-described "jobs guy."
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 5, 2023, we talk to the primary candidates for Rochester City Council's East District.