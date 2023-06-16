© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Chiara "Kee-Kee" Smith, primary candidate for Rochester City Council's Northeast District

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
Chiara "Kee-Kee" Smith on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Chiara "Kee-Kee" Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 16, 2023

We continue our series of conversations with candidates in the June 27 primary election. We sit down with Chiara “Kee-Kee” Smith, a candidate in Rochester City Council's Northeast District. We talk with her about her platforms and priorities for the district, and she answers your questions.

Our guest:

*Note: Chiara "Kee-Kee" Smith's opponent, Michael Patterson, declined to join a conversation on this program.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
