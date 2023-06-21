© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Primary candidates for Monroe County Legislature, Districts 25 and 27

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman and Rose Bonnick on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman and Rose Bonnick on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in next week’s primary election. In this segment, we focus on Monroe County Legislature races with Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman, who is running in District 25; and Rose Bonnick, a candidate in District 27.*

We talk with them about their platforms and priorities for office, and they answer your questions. In studio:

*Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman’s opponent, Nadja Justice, did not respond to invitations to appear on this program. Rose Bonnick’s opponent, Sabrina LaMar, did not respond to our attempts to set a date.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
