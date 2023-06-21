Primary candidates for Monroe County Legislature, Districts 25 and 27

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in next week’s primary election. In this segment, we focus on Monroe County Legislature races with Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman, who is running in District 25; and Rose Bonnick, a candidate in District 27.*

We talk with them about their platforms and priorities for office, and they answer your questions. In studio:



*Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman’s opponent, Nadja Justice, did not respond to invitations to appear on this program. Rose Bonnick’s opponent, Sabrina LaMar, did not respond to our attempts to set a date.