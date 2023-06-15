Primary candidates for Monroe County Legislature, Districts 4 and 22

We talk with candidates running in the primary for Monroe County Legislature. Virginia McIntyre is running in the Republican primary for District 4. Mercedes Vazquez Simmons is running in the Democratic primary in District 22.* We talk with both of the candidates about their platforms and priorities for office, as well as the biggest issues facing the county. Our guests:



*Virginia McIntyre’s opponent, Rita Pettinaro, declined the invitation to participate. Mercedes Vazquez Simmons' opponent, Jessie Parson, did not respond to invitations to join the program.