Connections

Primary candidates for Monroe County Legislature, Districts 4 and 22

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT
Mercedes Vazquez Simmons and Virginia McIntyre on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 15, 2023

We talk with candidates running in the primary for Monroe County Legislature. Virginia McIntyre is running in the Republican primary for District 4. Mercedes Vazquez Simmons is running in the Democratic primary in District 22.* We talk with both of the candidates about their platforms and priorities for office, as well as the biggest issues facing the county. Our guests:

*Virginia McIntyre’s opponent, Rita Pettinaro, declined the invitation to participate. Mercedes Vazquez Simmons' opponent, Jessie Parson, did not respond to invitations to join the program.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
