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Connections

Rochester Police Department seeks new recruits

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:48 AM EDT
James Brown
/
WXXI News file photo

12:00: Rochester Police Department seeks new recruits

1:00: RPO's Andreas Delfs and Jeff Tyzik reveal the orchestra's new season

Police departments across the country say they are chronically understaffed. The Rochester Police Department is no different. RPD is looking for new recruits. Would you consider a career in law enforcement? This hour, we sit down with RPD leaders to discuss the types of candidates they hope apply, what it takes to become a police officer, and the conditions of the job. They also share the latest with a number of RPD community initiatives, including opportunities for teens and members of the refugee community. Our guests:

  • Sergeant Justin Collins, Rochester Police Department
  • Officer Otoniel Pina-Castillo, Rochester Police Department

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is set to reveal its new season, and “Connections” has the first look. From iconic masterworks and a new piano festival to Broadway hits and a tribute to a Rochester legend, RPO music director Andreas Delfs and principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik take us through what to expect. They also explore the state of classical music and what they see as its role in the current moment. Our guests:

  • Andreas Delfs, music director of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Jeff Tyzik, principal pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Mike Cidoni, public relations and communications manager for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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