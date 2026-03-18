12:00: Rochester Police Department seeks new recruits

1:00: RPO's Andreas Delfs and Jeff Tyzik reveal the orchestra's new season

Police departments across the country say they are chronically understaffed. The Rochester Police Department is no different. RPD is looking for new recruits. Would you consider a career in law enforcement? This hour, we sit down with RPD leaders to discuss the types of candidates they hope apply, what it takes to become a police officer, and the conditions of the job. They also share the latest with a number of RPD community initiatives, including opportunities for teens and members of the refugee community. Our guests:



Sergeant Justin Collins, Rochester Police Department

Officer Otoniel Pina-Castillo, Rochester Police Department

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is set to reveal its new season, and “Connections” has the first look. From iconic masterworks and a new piano festival to Broadway hits and a tribute to a Rochester legend, RPO music director Andreas Delfs and principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik take us through what to expect. They also explore the state of classical music and what they see as its role in the current moment. Our guests:



Andreas Delfs, music director of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Jeff Tyzik, principal pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Mike Cidoni, public relations and communications manager for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.