Electric school bus pushback is about more than money

New York lawmakers are debating a plan that would allocate $100 million for school districts to buy zero-emission buses and the infrastructure to support them.

The state Assembly is proposing that money go to zero-emission school buses and infrastructure. The state Senate is proposing the same amount, but specifies that it would go to infrastructure such as charging equipment, not vehicle purchases.

This comes as the deadline for districts to transition to zero-emission bus fleets approaches — a climate sustainability mandate that many education leaders argue is not sustainable in itself.

“The overall consensus is the deadlines put in law and the 100% goal are impracticable and impossible,” said Greg Berck, assistant director of government relations at New York State Council of School Superintendents. “The 100% requirement is so overwhelming, so costly and impossible, it's freezing districts progress in moving forward.”

One of the barriers, he said, is that local electrical grids have limited capacity. That sentiment has been echoed by the Monroe County School Boards Association

“The utility companies regularly say they do not have — or at least report to our school leaders — do not have the capacity to provide enough power to have 100% electric buses in every school district that they serve,” Berck said.

Berck added that the cost of zero-emission school buses remains a concern. A Spencerport Central School District proposal to purchase two electric buses listed the cost of each to be just under $500,000. Last year, the Greece school board approved buying dozens of gas and diesel buses, which officials said cost about $180,000 apiece.

The proposition, which included a $600,000 rebate through the state Bus Incentive Program and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, was voted down by residents earlier this year.

“Why are school districts and taxpayers subsidizing the manufacturers for their overpriced busses?” he said. “The legislature should seriously consider putting price caps on the cost of these buses if they want to help schools purchase them.”

Republican Assemblymember Andrea Bailey is also skeptical. She said in her district there are competing interests, like housing developments, that would overwhelm the power grid. She represents Livingston and parts of Monroe, Ontario, Steuben, and Wyoming counties.

Another challenge in the Western New York and Finger Lakes regions, as well as other areas upstate, is inclement, wintery weather and, in some areas, hilly terrain.

“It does not make sense in rural upstate New York, where, if you were to just look at bus runs, some of the electric busses based on data ... they're not going to be able to keep the bus run in which they currently have,” Bailey said, “It's a huge concern for our school districts.”

Local News Spencerport school district voters reject another electric bus proposal A local school district is under strain as voters reject a proposition to buy electric school buses ahead of an approaching deadline for New York school districts to transition to zero-emission bus fleets. Listen • 1:08

The state mandate requires that all school bus fleets be zero-emission by 2035. The state Energy Research and Development Authority stated that transitioning to zero-emission school vehicles benefits children’s health by reducing their exposure to engine exhaust.

A bill to repeal the mandate is currently in committee. Meanwhile, districts have the option to apply for an extension through the state Education Department if “absolutely necessary.”

The extension application details that districts will forfeit Transportation Aid for any expenses “related to noncompliant vehicles or service contracts made after June 20, 2027” unless granted a waiver. Districts have the option to apply for a second waiver for a total extension of four years.

Sen. Jeremy Cooney, a Rochester Democrat who chairs the Senate's transportation committee , said in a statement that the only way to meet ambitious climate goals is to make sure the state is equipped with adequate infrastructure.

“After listening to school board members and superintendents, the Senate one-house budget included funding for electric school bus charging stations and I will continue to push for the inclusion of this funding in the final enacted budget to ensure our school districts are equipped with the resources they need,” Cooney said.