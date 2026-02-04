© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spencerport school district voters reject another electric bus proposal

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:43 PM EST
A school bus idles during a school field trip in Corn Hill.
Noelle E. C. Evans
/
WXXI News
A school bus idles during a school field trip in Corn Hill.

A local school district is under strain as voters reject a proposition to buy electric school buses ahead of an approaching deadline for New York school districts to transition to zero-emission bus fleets.

On Tuesday, voters in the Spencerport Central School District rejected a proposition to purchase electric buses for the second time in two years.

This time 72% of about 1,000 people voted no, a much wider margin than last spring. Thenthe proposition failed by 20 votes with about the same amount of people casting ballots.

“We appreciate our community for taking the time to vote today and certainly respect the outcome,” Superintendent Ty Zinkiewich said in a statement Tuesday night. “Moving forward, we will seek further guidance from our local and state municipal advisors in determining next steps toward meeting this legislative mandate.”

District spokesperson Lynette Cypher said in an email that those advisors include state education law specialists, the state energy research and development agency, and Rochester Gas and Electric.

“We will need this guidance to determine where ‘we go from here,’” Cypher wrote.

There is a tight window of opportunity for the district to buy the buses or risk losing access to grant money.

Buses line up outside Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2023. A proposed districtwide reconfiguration would close the middle school in the city's Corn Hill neighborhood and replace it with Rochester Early College International High School, which would move over from Genesee Street, about a mile away.
Local News
As 2026 arrives, schools expect to grapple with electric buses, heat, and power grid
Noelle E. C. Evans
Schools across New York state have one more year before any new school buses they buy must be electric. The Monroe County School Boards Association is calling for a pause on that deadline.

Ahead of the vote last May, Jonathan Saltzberg, the district’s executive director for operations and special projects, said in an explainer video that while there is a state mandate to transition to e-buses, another window of opportunity to offset costs to taxpayers is closing.

“Spencerport has been approved for Environmental Protection Agency grants for the purchase of two zero emission buses,” Saltzberg said in the May 13 video. “These purchases may take months to process, and the deadline to use the EPA grant funds is May 2026.

Schools across New York state are required to stop purchasing diesel buses by 2027 and fully transition to zero-emission buses by 2035.

Other districts’ propositions to buy electric vehicles have faced similar results in recent years, such as in Hilton and Churchville-Chili.

“When the taxpayers say ‘No’ to a bus proposition like this, and the governor says, ‘You must,’ where does that leave us?” Monroe County School Boards Association Executive Director Thomas told WXXI news in a preview interview.

Schools across New York state have one more year before any new school buses they buy must be zero-emission. The Monroe County School Boards Association is calling for a pause on that deadline.

Local News
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans