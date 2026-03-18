Rochester Police Department seeks new recruits
Police departments across the country say they are chronically understaffed. The Rochester Police Department is no different.
RPD is looking for new recruits. Would you consider a career in law enforcement?
This hour, we sit down with RPD leaders to discuss the types of candidates they hope apply, what it takes to become a police officer, and the conditions of the job.
They also share the latest with a number of RPD community initiatives, including opportunities for teens and members of the refugee community.
Our guests:
- Sergeant Justin Collins, Rochester Police Department
- Officer Otoniel Pina, Rochester Police Department