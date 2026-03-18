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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Rochester Police Department seeks new recruits

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 18, 2026 at 3:10 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue police uniform; a man at center has short brown hair and is wearing a blue police uniform; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
George Yeadon
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WXXI News
Otoniel Pina and Justin Collins with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 18, 2026
WXXI News

Police departments across the country say they are chronically understaffed. The Rochester Police Department is no different.

RPD is looking for new recruits. Would you consider a career in law enforcement?

This hour, we sit down with RPD leaders to discuss the types of candidates they hope apply, what it takes to become a police officer, and the conditions of the job.

They also share the latest with a number of RPD community initiatives, including opportunities for teens and members of the refugee community.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams