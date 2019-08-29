Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Summer of Food - Updates on Rochester's food truck scene
We wrap up this year’s Summer of Food Series with a conversation about food trucks. From shaved ice to burgers, fires, and breakfast sandwiches, we sit down with the owners of Rochester's newest food trucks to discuss their dishes, the industry, and the trends owners are seeing as the popularity of food trucks continues to grow.
Our guests:
- Rob Loncoa, owner of Rob’s Kabobs and Rob’s Al Dente
- Fidelio Rita, co-owner of Neno’s Gourmet Mexican Street Food
- Lemar Blue, owner of Snowie of WNY and Sugary Delights
- Joe Cario, owner of Roc City Sammich, and president of Rochester’s Best Food Trucks
- Denise Clifford, co-owner of Karma’s Cruisin’ Cafe