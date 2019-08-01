Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Summer of Food - The art and science of fermentation
Our Summer of Food series continues with a conversation about fermentation. The inaugural FLX Fermentation Festival kicks off at the Cumming Nature Center on August 16. This hour, we preview the festival, discuss the growing interest in fermented foods and beverages, and demystify the fermentation process (which you can do at home!).
Our guests:
- Sandor Katz, author and fermentation revivalist
- Petra Page-Mann, co-founder and farmer with Fruition Seeds
- Pilar McKay, co-founder Silver Lake Brewing Project, and agriculture economic development educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County
- Vincent Feucht, education program coordinator and assistant to the director at Cumming Nature Center