Connections: Summer of Food - Getting inside the mind of a butcher

Our Summer of Food Series kicks off with a look inside the mind of a butcher. Kevin McCann is a classically-trained chef and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He launched McCann’s Meats in 2015. Since then, his shop has grown into a local institution, while Kevin has grown into… a much smaller waist size.

We talk about the art of the butcher; the rise of veganism; his physical journey; and we preview the upcoming international butchery competition. Kevin was selected to be one of nine American butchers on the team.