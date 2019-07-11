Connections: Summer of Food - Getting inside the mind of a butcher

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 11, 2019 at 2:32 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Our Summer of Food Series kicks off with a look inside the mind of a butcher. Kevin McCann is a classically-trained chef and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He launched McCann’s Meats in 2015. Since then, his shop has grown into a local institution, while Kevin has grown into… a much smaller waist size.

We talk about the art of the butcher; the rise of veganism; his physical journey; and we preview the upcoming international butchery competition. Kevin was selected to be one of nine American butchers on the team.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
