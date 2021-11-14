-
Our Summer of Food Series kicks off with a look inside the mind of a butcher. Kevin McCann is a classically-trained chef and a graduate of the Culinary…
-
ConnectionsIt's a second helping of the Summer of Food, and we're going a half hour west of Rochester to a historic old property. In LeRoy, a beautiful building on…
-
ConnectionsWe're wrapping up our Summer of Food series with a visit to El Pilón Criollo. It's a family-run business that grew from a vendor stand at the Puerto Rican…
-
ConnectionsThe Summer of Food takes a journey half an hour east of Rochester to the site of the historic Pultneyville Grill. When the restaurant closed in the past…
-
ConnectionsThe Summer of Food on Connections continues with a look at our food system, from the farmers to our plate.Our guest is the founder of the Headwater Food…
-
ConnectionsOur Summer of Food series continues with a conversation about Rochester's food identity. If someone was visiting Rochester from abroad or even out of town…
-
ConnectionsOur Summer of Food series continues with a discussion about...well, worm poop. Vermiculture is the process of using worms to decompose organic waste.…
-
ConnectionsOur Summer of Food series continues with Sarah Goodenough, owner of Kitchen Verde.As a college student in Boston, Goodenough fell into a pattern that’s…
-
ConnectionsWe kick off our annual Summer of Food series with a conversation about women in the wine industry. We’re joined by organizers of an upcoming symposium…
-
ConnectionsIt's our final conversation in the Summer of Food series, and it's all about the future of American food.A book tells the story of a series of unlikely…