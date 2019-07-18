Connections: Summer of Food - The rise in popularity of meatless meat

Our Summer of Food Series continues with a conversation about meatless meat. The popularity of the Impossible Burger continues to rise – so much so that some establishments can’t keep it in stock. It’s one of a number of new meatless burgers that’s winning over many skeptical customers.

This hour, we talk about the trend and if meatless burgers will become a mainstay. Are they healthier than red meat? Could they help combat climate change by reducing animal agriculture? Do they taste good? Our guests discuss those questions and more: