Connections: Summer of Food - The rise in popularity of meatless meat
Our Summer of Food Series continues with a conversation about meatless meat. The popularity of the Impossible Burger continues to rise – so much so that some establishments can’t keep it in stock. It’s one of a number of new meatless burgers that’s winning over many skeptical customers.
This hour, we talk about the trend and if meatless burgers will become a mainstay. Are they healthier than red meat? Could they help combat climate change by reducing animal agriculture? Do they taste good? Our guests discuss those questions and more:
- Brian Van Etten, owner of The Playhouse//Swillburger
- Mark Siwiec, co-owner of 80W
- Chris Lindstrom, founder and host of the podcast, “Food About Town”