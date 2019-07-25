Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Summer of Food - Food as art
Our Summer of Food series continues with a conversation about “food as art.” We sit down with local chefs and experts in the culinary industry to discuss what the phrase means to them, how they incorporate creative expression and their own personal styles into their dishes or wine selections, and how food and drink can create memories.
In studio:
- Sean Wolf, executive chef at Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn
- Drew Tschappat, sommelier at Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn
- Lorna Underwood, owner and general manager of Caribbean Heritage Restaurant
- Kimberly Roth, owner of and chef at Bamboo Panda Catering, and “Hell’s Kitchen” finalist