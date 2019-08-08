© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Summer of Food - Tipping etiquette

Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 8, 2019 at 2:46 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Our Summer of Food series continues with a conversation about tipping etiquette. What is your standard tip when you visit a restaurant, bar, or coffee shop? 15 percent? 18 percent? 20 percent? Do you appreciate the devices that pre-determine a tip for you, or do you feel guilted into tipping because of them?

A new survey from CreditCards.com shows millennials are "the worst tippers" in the U.S. -- but not for reasons that you might expect. Many millennials say they would prefer to see tipping eliminated and instead, pay higher prices for food in restaurants. What do you think? Our guests debate it. In studio:

  • Mary Compton, bartender at the Strathallan
  • Chris Thompson, food writer for CITY Newspaper
  • Chris Lindstrom, founder and host of the podcast, "Food About Town"
  • Renee Colon, co-owner of Fuego Coffee

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
