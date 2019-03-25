© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Peterson Toscano on the intersections of gender, religion, and climate

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 25, 2019 at 2:46 PM EDT
How can comedy and art be used to address serious issues like race and climate change? Actor and activist Peterson Toscano incorporates storytelling and performance art to explore the intersections of gender, religion, and climate. 

He is in Rochester this week to work with local students and community members, but first, he joins us on Connections. In studio:

  • Peterson Toscano, theatrical performance activist
  • Harshita Sood, sustainability initiatives manager at the Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Michael Boller, associate professor in biology, and director of the sustainability program at St. John Fisher College

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
