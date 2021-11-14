-
The AARP Foundation and SAGE, an organization that advocates for older LGBTQ people, announced that they’re working together on an initiative to address…
When the coronavirus pandemic first spread to Rochester, Penny Sterling wanted to know how she would be counted if she contracted the virus. The data…
The task of booking films for Rochester’s ImageOut LGBT Film Festival has been unfolding like a good thriller: It’s all coming down to the final reel.The…
When civil rights attorney Milo Primeaux read the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in favor of workplace protections for LGBTQ workers on Monday, he said he…
ConnectionsHow does LGBTQ history relate to social justice issues for the community today? Speakers at the third annual Anthony Mascioli Rainbow Dialogues will…
ConnectionsFinding housing can be a challenge for many older Americans, but older adults who identify as LGBTQ say it can be particularly daunting due to issues…
ConnectionsLGBTQ activist Edie Windsor was in the process of writing her memoir, "A Wild and Precious Life," when she died at the age of 88. Windsor's landmark 2013…
ConnectionsThe ImageOut Film Festival is back. The annual event presents LGBT arts and cultural experiences to promote awareness and foster dialogue. It kicks off…
ConnectionsNew research from Pew Research Center shows that American support for same sex marriage has almost perfectly flipped in the last 15 years. In 2004, 60…
It has been 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in New York City, and over the weekend, the Rochester LGBTQ community and its supporters participated in…