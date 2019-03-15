Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How local students are participating in "Fridays for Future"
Students from more than 100 countries are holding strikes, protests, and climate-change related events today as part of “Fridays for Future,” a movement that demands world leaders take action on global warming. The movement was initiated by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenager who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Students in the Rochester and Finger Lakes area are participating the in the events. We sit down with some of them to hear their priorities for climate action. In studio:
- Liam Smith, student at Brighton High School
- Hridesh Singh, student at Brighton High School and member of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Thomas Neumaier, student at the Harley School
- Tess Begley, student at the Harley School