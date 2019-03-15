© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Arts & Life
Connections: How local students are participating in "Fridays for Future"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 15, 2019 at 4:22 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Students from more than 100 countries are holding strikes, protests, and climate-change related events today as part of “Fridays for Future,” a movement that demands world leaders take action on global warming. The movement was initiated by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenager who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Students in the Rochester and Finger Lakes area are participating the in the events. We sit down with some of them to hear their priorities for climate action. In studio:

  • Liam Smith, student at Brighton High School
  • Hridesh Singh, student at Brighton High School and member of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
  • Thomas Neumaier, student at the Harley School
  • Tess Begley, student at the Harley School

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
