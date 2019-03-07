Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Why climate activists are pushing back against the normalization of extreme weather
There is a discouraging new study about how humans are dealing with climate change. In short, we're getting used to it. And that's dangerous. The study finds that extreme weather can feel "normal" after only a few years, and that normalization could spark apathy regarding climate action. If a past generation thought something was extreme, what happens when the current generation shrugs?
Our panel discusses the implications of this study, and how climate activists plan to push back against normalization. Our guests:
- Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the leadership team for the Rochester People's Climate Coalition
- Rob Levine, member of the Citizen's Climate Lobby
- Kimie Romeo, adjunct professor of environmental health at RIT
- Joe Henderson, faculty member in the Environment and Society Department at Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks