Connections: Why climate activists are pushing back against the normalization of extreme weather

Published March 7, 2019 at 3:56 PM EST
There is a discouraging new study about how humans are dealing with climate change. In short, we're getting used to it. And that's dangerous. The study finds that extreme weather can feel "normal" after only a few years, and that normalization could spark apathy regarding climate action. If a past generation thought something was extreme, what happens when the current generation shrugs?

Our panel discusses the implications of this study, and how climate activists plan to push back against normalization. Our guests:

