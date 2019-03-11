© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Environmental activist and scientist Sandra Steingraber on environmental stewardship

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 11, 2019 at 3:37 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our series of conversations about statewide efforts to curb climate change. We be joined by Sandra Steingraber, a scientist, climate activist, and scholar at Ithaca College, who recently took her cause and research to Albany.

She’ll be in Rochester this weekend for a program about environmental stewardship with Interfaith Impact of New York State, but first, she joins us on Connections. Our guests:

  • Sandra Steingraber, environmental activist, biologist, and distinguished scholar in residence in the Department of Environmental Studies at Ithaca College
  • Rev. Richard Gilbert, minister emeritus of First Unitarian Church of Rochester, and president of Interfaith Impact of New York State
  • Rev. David Inglis, retired United Church of Christ pastor

