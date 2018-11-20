Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Exploring tactics for creating effective climate change policy
A group of newly elected Democrats joined protesters in Nancy Pelosi's office last week, staging a sit-in to call for more serious climate policy. Critics called this a case of the left attacking itself; supporters argue that Democratic leadership has failed to produce climate policy strong enough to make necessary changes.
We discuss tactics and policy with a panel that includes:
- Robin Wilt, Brighton Town Board member and former Congressional candidate
- Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the leadership team for the Rochester People's Climate Coalition
- Mary Lupien, member of Mothers Out Front and former Rochester City Council candidate