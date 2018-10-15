Connections: Discussing the UN's new climate change report

The new report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that climate change is already further down the road that we had hoped, and without dramatic and quick changes, bad things are coming. In other words, it's worse than we thought.

Meteorological scholar Eric Holthaus responded by pledging to never fly in an airplane again, while listing other changes in his own life that he was willing to make for future generations.

Our guests discuss the path to dramatic change. In studio: