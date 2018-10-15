Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the UN's new climate change report
The new report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that climate change is already further down the road that we had hoped, and without dramatic and quick changes, bad things are coming. In other words, it's worse than we thought.
Meteorological scholar Eric Holthaus responded by pledging to never fly in an airplane again, while listing other changes in his own life that he was willing to make for future generations.
Our guests discuss the path to dramatic change. In studio:
- Sue Staropoli, local organizer for Project Drawdown
- Al Hibner, member of Citizens' Climate Lobby and Project Drawdown
- Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the Rochester People's Climate Coalition