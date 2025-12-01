12:00: Should you be screened for lung cancer?

1:00: Lessons from a walkable city

Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. That's according to experts at the University of Rochester Medical Center. They say screening has been underutilized due to the stigma of the disease. This hour, we discuss their efforts to change that. They also explain what they call a "soup to nuts" approach to addressing the disease, which includes prevention and screening, early diagnosis, and advanced treatment options. Our guests:



Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

Charles Kamen, Ph.D., M.P.H., associate director of community outreach and engagement at Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center

M. Patricia Rivera, M.D., C. Jane Davis & C. Robert Davis Distinguished Professor in Pulmonary Medicine and chief of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division at University of Rochester Medical Center

Joyce Lucas, patient

How can we make downtown Rochester more walkable — and how could that transform the area? We explore those questions with guests from Reconnect Rochester in advance of the group's Rochester Street Films event. This year's film, "Walkable USA," tells the story of Hammond, Indiana, which is working to transition from a city that most people drive through to one that becomes a destination. The team at Reconnect Rochester says Hammond can teach us lessons about how to develop an adaptable downtown that's safe, thriving, and inviting. Our guests help us examine the challenges Rochester faces, solutions that could help drive change, and how realistic those changes are in the current environment. In studio:



Galin Brooks, AICP, president and CEO of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation

Erick Frisch, deputy commissioner of the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester

Mike Gilbert, founder and executive director of Downtown ROCs

Lourdes Sharp, project manager for Reconnect Rochester

