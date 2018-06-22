Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The importance of bipartisanship in discussing climate change solutions
We sit down with a panel of conservatives who are concerned about climate change. Our panelists are people who describe themselves as being on the right side of the political spectrum. The stereotype is that progressives care about climate change; conservatives deny it. That's not true of our guests, but that doesn’t mean the solutions are easy, or easily agreed upon.
They share their ideas for what kinds of policies and ideas make sense regarding climate and conservatism. Our guests:
- John Calia, executive coach and author of "The Reluctant CEO: Succeeding Without Losing Your Soul”
- Paul Kane, media team lead for the Rochester chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby
- Kyle Thomas, group leader of the Syracuse chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s state liaison to political conservatives, and the principal engineer at Natural Systems Engineering
- Kiera O'Brien, vice president of Students for Carbon Dividends at Harvard College