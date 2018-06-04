Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How can America end its oil addiction?
Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe recently wrote that ending America's oil addiction will be a lot harder than many people think. Our panel discusses the practical challenges and possible solutions to creating a national infrastructure without oil.
In studio:
- Sue Hughes Smith, member of Rochester People's Climate Coalition
- Suzanne Hunt, founder of Hunt Green LLC and director of strategic development at Hunt Country Vineyards
- Tim McGowan, founder and co-leader of Citizen's Climate Lobby of Rochester
- Eric Hittinger, assistant professor of public policy at RIT