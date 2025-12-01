Work around City Hall means no parking on Church Street — but you can on North Fitzhugh again

If you have business at Rochester City Hall, you won't be able to park on Church Street as of Monday.

That's because of work being done around City Hall, including sidewalk and curb replacements, roadway milling and resurfacing and new street lighting. Workers also are adding benches, bike racks and a bike shelter, and replacing some trees.

The work is being done in phases to ensure pedestrians always have access, city officials said. ADA access is available through the Link entrance on the North Fitzhugh Street side of City Hall.

People can park for 15 minutes on North Fitzhugh, and free 30-minute parking at the Sister Cities Garage is still available for people who need to conduct business at City Hall.