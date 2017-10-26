Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Previewing the New York Climate Solutions Summit
What can we do on a daily basis to help mitigate the effects of climate change? That's the focus of the upcoming New York Climate Solutions Summit.
We discuss a number of solutions and how to implement them, including using electric vehicles, clean energy, and more. Our guests:
- Neely Kelley, New York State senior organizer for Mothers Out Front
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, leadership team co-coordinator for the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Sandra Steingraber, distinguished scholar in residence, Department of Environmental Studies, Ithaca College
- Zack Dufresne, director of communications and membership for the Alliance for Clean Energy New York