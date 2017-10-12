Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The impact of climate change on human health and nutrition
When you think about the effects of climate change, perhaps your mind goes to drastic weather events, air pollution, or rising sea levels, but what about threats to human health and nutrition?
Research shows that increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are decreasing the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables. This research isn't new. In fact, a small, but growing group of scientists has been stressing how CO2 can significantly impact plant growth and nutrition since the 1990s, but no one seemed to be listening. That’s all changing as more evidence becomes available.
We dive into some of the research, and discuss how climate change can affect our food supply and our health, both in the short and long term. Our guests:
- Jane Andrews, nutrition and labeling manager for Wegmans Food Markets
- Dr. Ted Barnett, M.D., founder and medical director of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine; founder and board chair of the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute; and co-coordinator of the Rochester Area Vegan Society
- Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Walter Nelson, horticulture program leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Bob King, certified crop advisor with the American Society of Agronomy, and senior agriculture specialist in the Agriculture and Life Sciences Institute at Monroe Community College
- Ruth Blackwell, owner of Mud Creek Farm