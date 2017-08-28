© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: New methane research shows the human impact on climate change

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 28, 2017 at 4:17 PM EDT
New research coming out of the University of Rochester shows humans are contributing more methane to the environment than scientists previously thought — as much as 25 percent more. Plus, despite what scientists previously thought, the risk of global warming triggering a release of natural methane is low. Researchers say that means reducing the use of fossil fuels could be even more important in the fight against climate change. 

Paleo-climatologist Vas Petrenko led the studies in Antarctica that resulted in these findings. He joins us in studio to discuss the research and how it could influence future environmental policies. Our guests:

  • Vas Petrenko, paleo-climatologist and assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Rochester
  • Peter Neff, postdoctoral associate and member of the Petrenko ice core research group

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
