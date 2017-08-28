Connections: New methane research shows the human impact on climate change

New research coming out of the University of Rochester shows humans are contributing more methane to the environment than scientists previously thought — as much as 25 percent more. Plus, despite what scientists previously thought, the risk of global warming triggering a release of natural methane is low. Researchers say that means reducing the use of fossil fuels could be even more important in the fight against climate change.

Paleo-climatologist Vas Petrenko led the studies in Antarctica that resulted in these findings. He joins us in studio to discuss the research and how it could influence future environmental policies. Our guests: