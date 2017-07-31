Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Al Gore and climate change
Al Gore is back at the center of the climate conversation. Is that a good thing? Some progressives fear that Gore -- perhaps unintentionally -- turned the climate issue into a political debate. Pragmatically, they worry that he'll push more fence-sitters into the denial camp. But Gore's fans say that he has helped give the issue the urgency it requires. Our guests will discuss it:
- Seamus McGraw, author of Betting the Farm on a Drought
- Susan Spencer, CEO of ROCSPOT and a former attendee of Gore's climate education conference
- Linda Isaacson Fedele, Rochester People's Climate Coalition