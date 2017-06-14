Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The impact of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement
It has been almost two weeks since President Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. What will it mean for our country?
Our guests weigh in on how the decision will affect the environment, the economy, diplomacy, and the future of alternative energy. In studio:
- Lawrence Torcello, associate professor in the Department of Philosophy at RIT
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of SunCommon NY