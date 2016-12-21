© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Environmental and climate issues under the Trump administration

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published December 21, 2016 at 5:00 PM EST
What might we expect regarding environmental and climate issues under the Trump administration? We discuss the President-elect's appointments for Secretary of State and head of the EPA, their views on climate science, and more. Our guests:

  • Lawrence Torcello, associate professor in the Department of Philosophy at RIT
  • Karen Berger, lecturer in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Rochester

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
