Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What to Expect from the UN Climate Change Conference

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 23, 2015 at 3:11 PM EST
The UN Climate Change Conference in Paris is fast approaching, and the world is watching for the results. Will the talks produce something meaningful? Will nations around the world follow any new guidelines for slowing climate change?

Several organizations are uniting to launch the Rochester March for Global Climate Action. We meet some of the organizers and talk about what they're hoping for in Paris. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
