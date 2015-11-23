Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What to Expect from the UN Climate Change Conference
The UN Climate Change Conference in Paris is fast approaching, and the world is watching for the results. Will the talks produce something meaningful? Will nations around the world follow any new guidelines for slowing climate change?
Several organizations are uniting to launch the Rochester March for Global Climate Action. We meet some of the organizers and talk about what they're hoping for in Paris. Our guests:
- Sue Hughes-Smith, Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Mary Lupien, organizer of the March for Global Climate Action
- Tim McGowan, founder and group co-lead for Citizens Climate Lobby of Rochester
- Sandra Steingraber, distinguished scholar in residence, Department of Environmental Studies, Ithaca College